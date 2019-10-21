Home World

Imran khan not capable of completing his term: Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal on Sunday made the comments while speaking to the media during his visit to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Published: 21st October 2019 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 12:34 PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

KARACHI: Lashing out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in Pakistan, main opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is not capable of completing his term as political parties and people are unhappy with his administration's policies, according to a media report.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal on Sunday made the comments while speaking to the media during his visit to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

He said the federal government was not competent to steer the country into the right direction, which was the reason that everyone across Pakistan was raising voice against its anti-people policies, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Everyone is fed up with this puppet government, he said.

Every political party and people belonging to every sphere of life, including traders, teachers, doctors and workers, are unhappy with the government's policies.

All this is quite not up to scratch and gives me no assurance to say Mr Imran Khan will complete his term successfully, Bilawal was quoted as saying in the report.

He was accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Health Minister Azra Pechuho and Information Minister Saeed Ghani.

Bilawal said that his party would certainly protest against the government, yet, we'll not become part of any act to derail democracy; or allow anyone to do the same.

He said the federal government should take measures that could create unity and consensus among the people of Pakistan, the report said.

