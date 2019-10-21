Home World

Indian-origin Canadian PM contender reaches out to 'ignored' youths via social media

With opinion polls suggesting a possible minority government in Canada, young voters are expected to play a vital role in the formation of the next government.

Published: 21st October 2019 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

Jagmeet Singh

Jagmeet Singh. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

OTTAWA: Indian-origin Canadian prime ministerial contender Jagmeet Singh has used social media to reach out to young voters in Monday's general election, who he said "often feel ignored" by decision-makers.

With opinion polls suggesting a possible minority government in Canada, young voters are expected to play a vital role in the formation of the next government.

The 40-year-old New Democratic Party (NPD) leader said social media is a "cool way" to share his campaign message, the Canadian Press reported on Monday.

ALSO READ: Why India won’t be rooting for Jagmeet Singh in the Canadian elections

Singh said young voters have told him they "often feel ignored by political parties and by government decision-makers".

"One of the things I've realised throughout the campaign and throughout my life is that you've got to speak to people where they are.

Wherever they are, if you can speak to them and find them and you have a message that can actually make their life better, then use that platform," Singh was quoted as saying by the report.

Aiming at wooing youths, Singh recently posted two 15-second video on TikTok, highlighting his campaign's key messages with rap music, which instantly went viral.

The videos were collectively viewed over three million times, the report said.

Similarly, he is using Instagram as part of his poll campaign.

"My girl, RiRi, follows me," Singh said, referring to the 31-year-old international pop star Rihanna.

Four years ago, turnout from the youngest cohort of voters was up 12 per cent from the 2011 federal election.

Many of these new, young voters cast their ballots for Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, and the youth vote was credited with giving the party its majority government, the report said.

However, after winning in a landslide victory in 2015, the 47-year-old Trudeau's image has recently been tainted by allegations of racism after the emergence of old photographs of him in blackface make-up during a school event nearly two decades ago.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagmeet Singh Canada prime minister Canada elections
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp