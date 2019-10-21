Home World

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in UK court to fight extradition

Lawyer Mark Summers, representing Assange, told the judge that more time was needed to prepare Assange's defence against 'unprecedented' use of espionage charges against a journalist.

Published: 21st October 2019 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

Supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange demonstrate outside Westminster Magistrates' Court in London where Assange is expected to appear as he fights extradition to the United States on charges of conspiring to hack into a Pentagon computer, in London, Monday Oct. 21, 2019.

Supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange demonstrate outside Westminster Magistrates' Court in London where Assange is expected to appear as he fights extradition to the United States on charges of conspiring to hack into a Pentagon computer, in London, Monday Oct. 21, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appeared in court Monday to fight extradition to the United States on charges of espionage, saying he needed more time to prepare his case.

Assange and his legal team failed to convince District Judge Vanessa Baraitser that a slowdown was justified.

The full extradition is still set for a five-day hearing in late February, with brief interim hearings in November and December.

Assange defiantly raised a fist to supporters who jammed the public gallery in Westminster Magistrates Court. He appears to have lost weight but looked healthy.

Assange wore a blue sweater and a blue sports jacket for the hearing and wore his silvery-grey hair slicked back.

After the judge turned down his bid for a three-month delay, Assange  speaking very softly and at times appearing to be near tears  said he didn't understand the proceedings.

He said the case is not "equitable" because the US government has "unlimited resources" while he doesn't have easy access to his lawyers or to documents needed to prepare his battle against extradition while he is confined to Belmarsh Prison on the outskirts of London.

"They have all the advantages," the 48-year-old Assange said.

Lawyer Mark Summers, representing Assange, told the judge that more time was needed to prepare Assange's defence against "unprecedented" use of espionage charges against a journalist.

Summers said the case has many facets and will require a "mammoth" amount of planning and preparation.

He also accused the US of illegally spying on Assange while he was inside the Ecuadorian Embassy seeking refuge and taking other illegal actions against the WikiLeaks founder.

"We need more time," Summers said, asking for a three-month delay.

He said Assange would mount a political defense that will be laborious to prepare.

Summers said the initial case against Assange was prepared during the administration of former President Barack Obama in 2010 but wasn't acted on until Donald Trump assumed the presidency.

He said it represents the administration's aggressive attitude toward whistleblowers.

Representing the US, lawyer James Lewis said the U.S. opposed any delay to the proceeding.

The case is expected to take months to resolve, with each side able to make several appeals of rulings.

The public gallery was jammed with Assange supporters, including former London Mayor Ken Livingstone, and outside the courthouse, others carried placards calling for Assange to be released.

There were chants calling for him to be set free.

The judge said the full hearing will be heard at Belmarsh Court, which would make it easier for Assange to attend and contains more room for the media.

Assange's lawyers said the five days wouldn't be enough for the entire case to be heard.

Former Home Secretary Sajid Javid signed an order in June allowing Assange to be extradited.

US authorities accuse Assange of scheming with former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to break a password for a classified government computer.

Assange claims he is a journalist entitled to First Amendment protection.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Julian Assange WikiLeaks founder WikiLeaks founder extradition
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp