President Ram Nath Kovind meets Nepal counterpart in Japan; discusses bilateral issues

By PTI

TOKYO: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday met his Nepalese counterpart Bidya Devi Bhandari here and discussed several issues of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation.

Kovind is here to attend the enthronement ceremony of Japan's Emperor Naruhito.

The official Twitter account of the Rashtrapati Bhavan said that Kovind, who is the first Indian president to visit Japan in 29 years, held talks with Nepal's President Bhandari.

"President Kovind met the President of Nepal, Bidya Devi Bhandari, in Tokyo, Japan.

The two leaders discussed several issues of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation between India and Nepal," it said in the tweet.

The president arrived here on Monday after concluding his five-day state visit to the Philippines.

During his three-day visit, Kovind will also interact with the Indian community in the Japanese capital.