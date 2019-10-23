Home World

Trump blasts impeachment inquiry as 'lynching' as key witness testifies

Despite the White House's decision to not cooperate with the probe, Democrats have pressed on, seizing a victory of sorts with the closed-door testimony.

Published: 23rd October 2019 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 01:15 AM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP )

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed the impeachment inquiry as a "lynching," using explosive, racially-charged language to discredit the probe as a key witness who expressed concerns about political interference testified to Congress.

Trump has relentlessly attacked the investigation as part of a broader partisan "witch hunt" against him.

But on Tuesday he used particularly inflammatory language to lay into his opponents, saying they were seeking to impeach him "without due process or fairness or any legal rights."

"All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here -- a lynching," Trump raged, using a word that evokes the darkest days of America's slavery legacy.

More than 3,400 African Americans were lynched between 1882 and 1968, and congressional Democrats, many of them black, reacted with collective revulsion.

"How dare you?!" seethed congresswoman Barbara Lee on Twitter as she assailed the "disgusting and ignorant message" from Trump.

"That is one word that no president ought to apply to himself," House Majority Whip James Clyburn, the most senior black lawmaker in Congress, told CNN.

"I'm a product of the South. I know the history of that word. That is a word that we ought to be very, very careful about using," the South Carolina Democrat said.

Few Republican lawmakers have openly criticized Trump for his comment, but Senator Susan Collins, a moderate Republican and occasional Trump critic who is up for re-election in 2020, spoke out.

"'Lynching' brings back images of a terrible time in our nation's history, and the President never should have made that comparison," she tweeted.

Despite the White House's decision to not cooperate with the probe, Democrats have pressed on, seizing a victory of sorts with the closed-door testimony Tuesday of Bill Taylor, the acting ambassador to Ukraine.

His communications with other diplomats raised red flags about Trump's pressure campaign against Kiev that is at the heart of the Democrats' investigation.

Trump urged his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in July to investigate the US leader's Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son, according to a summary of a phone call released by the White House.

Seeking help from a foreign country in a domestic election is illegal in itself, but a whistleblower complaint about the call made the more serious allegation that Trump also sought to condition nearly USD 400 million in military aid to Ukraine on such probes.

Democrats have described such a quid pro quo, and the seeking of foreign interference in US elections, as impeachable offences and have intensified their probe of the president.

Taylor is a military veteran and career diplomat who served as US ambassador to Ukraine from 2006 to 2009 and is now charge d'affaires following the ouster of ambassador Marie Yovanovich this year.

Yovanovich testified to Congress two weeks ago, telling House investigators she was pushed out on "false claims" that she had disparaged Trump.

Taylor could be one of the most consequential investigation witnesses to date.

In-text messages turned over to Congress, he expressed serious reservations about helping coordinate the Trump pressure campaign against Ukraine.

Taylor, US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland and other top US diplomats discussed leveraging a potential summit between Trump and Zelensky on a pledge to investigate 2016 election interference and a company that employed the son of Biden, a frontrunner in the 2020 Democratic nomination race.

"Are we now saying that security assistance and WH (White House) meeting are conditioned on investigations?" Taylor asked Sondland in a September text message.

Later Taylor expressed more explicit reservations to Sondland: "I think it's crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign."

Democrats say they hope Taylor will help fill gaps in the text messaging between the diplomats and shed light on the pressure campaign.

"I think he's going to be forthcoming," Democratic congressman Ro Khanna, who as a member of the House Oversight Committee has sat in on multiple witness depositions, told CNN.

Taylor "really can help shed light on whether our policy towards Ukraine has been driven by American national interests, or whether the president has hijacked it for his own re-election in 2020," Khanna said.

One fresh source of irritation for the White House is a new CNN poll released Tuesday showing 50 per cent of Americans now support impeachment and removal from office, a new high in the network's polling, against 43 per cent who are opposed.

Trump is working to ensure the unfailing support of Republican lawmakers, repeating on Twitter his frequent exaggeration that he has "95 per cent Approval Rating in the Republican Party."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump Donald Trump impeachment US
India Matters
Chinese fishing nets is one of the attractions listed by Lonely Planet | File picture
Kochi 7th in top 10 cities to visit in 2020: Lonely Planet
(L-R) The logos of Bhart Airtel, Reliance Jio (File Photos | Reuters)
Airtel fastest in downloads, Jio tops 4G availability
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal (Photo| Twitter/ @PiyushGoyal)
Trains to get WiFi service in next 4 years: Minister
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
UP lawyers teach a lesson to cops flouting traffic norms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kozhukatta food fest
‘Kozhukatta’ indigenous food fest in Kerala attracts huge crowds
Surgeons of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery removed 52 kg of plastic wastes from the stomach of a cow. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
WATCH: Over 50 kilos of plastic and other waste found in cow's body
Gallery
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp