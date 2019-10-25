Home World

Lahore High Court grants bail to ailing Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds

Sharif has been under treatment at the Services Hospital since Monday night after his condition deteriorated in the NAB's custody.

Published: 25th October 2019 04:48 PM

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LAHORE: A Pakistani court on Friday granted bail to jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who was undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with an acute immune disorder.

The 69-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo was rushed to the Services Hospital in Lahore from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office late on Monday night after a massive drop in his platelet count.

A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC), headed by Justice Baqar Najafi, heard the petition of PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif seeking the release of his elder brother from the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on medical grounds in the money laundering case and accepted it.

The three-time premier's lawyer Ashtar Ausaf told the court that his condition is "extremely serious" and he should be granted bail.

The NAB's prosecutor did not challenge the defence's plea, saying since it is a matter of serious health issue of the former premier, it does not oppose his bail.

He is also serving a seven-year imprisonment in the Al-Azizia corruption case.

A 10-member medical board, headed by Services Hospital Principal Ayaz Mahmood, also submitted his report to the court declaring his condition "very serious".

Dr Ayaz said the board has diagnosed the reason for his declining health.

"It is acute immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a bleeding disorder, in which the immune system destroys platelets. Since Sharif's platelet counts are constantly reducing, we inject platelets every day but they destruct every day," he said.

On Thursday evening, Sharif's platelet count again dropped from 20,000 to 6,000.

"The medical reports of the PML-N supreme leader have been sent to doctors abroad for their opinion," a party leader said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also expressed concern over Sharif's health, saying "political differences notwithstanding, my sincere prayers are with Nawaz Sharif for his health.

I have directed all concerned to ensure the provision of the best possible health care and medical treatment to him".

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) also took up a petition to release him on medical grounds in Al-Azizia steel mills case in which he was convicted for seven years in December last year and was kept in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail.

A two-member IHC bench, comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar, was informed that Sharif's condition was not good as his platelets count was not stable.

The court sought complete medical reports of Sharif and adjourned the hearing till October 29.

Sharif was in Kot Lakhpat jail but early this month was sent to the custody of NAB which is probing the Sharif family in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid told reporters that Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered to provide the best medical treatment to Sharif.

Khan has issued directives to keep Maryam Nawaz with her father Sharif at a leading hospital here after the federal government faced criticism for shifting her back to jail.

Maryam was admitted to the Services Hospital in Lahore on Wednesday where she was rushed from the high-security Kot Lakhpat jail to meet Sharif on account of his deteriorating health on the directives of Khan and felt sick.

The 45-year-old leader was admitted to VVIP ll, while her father is admitted in VVIP-l.

She underwent some tests after which she was shifted back to the jail.

