Home World

Pakistan summons Indian envoy over 'ceasefire violations' along LoC

The Director-General (South Asia & SAARC) Mohammad Faisal told Ahluwalia that the ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

Published: 25th October 2019 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Indian flag, Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the "unprovoked ceasefire violations" along the Line of Control that killed three Pakistani civilians.

The Director-General (South Asia & SAARC) Mohammad Faisal told Ahluwalia that the ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Qasba and Kirni sectors

He alleged that India committed "unprovoked ceasefire violations in Shahkot and Khuiratta sectors on October 24 and due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian Army, three innocent civilians were killed and one was injured".

Faisal further alleged that the Indian security forces along the LoC and Working Boundary have "continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars, and automatic weapons which still continues".

Tension between India and Pakistan has spiked after New Delhi withdrew Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

India has repeatedly urged Pakistan to "respect" the 2003 ceasefire arrangement between the two countries.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan india India loc ceasefire violation India LOC LOC ceasefire violation
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Gallery
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp