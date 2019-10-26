Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar to attend BASIC ministerial meeting on Climate Change

By PTI

BEIJING: Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday held talks with some of his fellow ministers from the five-member BASIC group of countries ahead of their ministerial meeting on Climate Change due to be held in the Chinese capital on Saturday.

The 29th ministerial meeting of the BASIC (Brazil, South Africa, India, China) countries on Climate Change is taking place ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference to be held in Chile from December 2 to 13 this year.

Javadekar, who is also the minister for Forests, Climate Change, Information and Broadcasting, wrote on Twitter that he had a "good meeting" with Roberto Castelo Branco, National Secretary for International Relations, Brazil on the sidelines of the BASIC Ministerial meeting on Climate Change.

"It was a great pleasure to meet and hold bilateral meeting with Mr Li Ganjie, Chinese Minister of Ecology and Environment," he tweeted.

"Met and interacted with my friend and Chinese Special Representative for Climate Change Affairs Mr Xie Zhenhua," he said in another tweet.

Xie is a senior Chinese official who was associated with climate-related issues for long.

At the 28th meeting held at Sao Paulo, Brazil in August the BASIC ministers expressed their concern for climate change and its adverse effects and reaffirmed their commitment to the successful implementation of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, its Kyoto Protocol and its Paris Agreement, according to the joint statement issued at the end of the meeting.

The implementation should be based on the "circumstances of developing countries and in accordance with the principles of Equity and Common But Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC), in the light of different national circumstances," it said.