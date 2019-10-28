Home World

Hong Kong protesters use skin and ink to support anti-government movement

Using his art is Mike Chan's way of contributing to Hong Kong's anti-government protest movement, which has consumed the semi-autonomous Chinese territory for months.

Published: 28th October 2019 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2019 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

In this Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, photo, tattoo artist Mike Chan applies ink to the leg of his client who goes by the single name of 'Mary' in Hong Kong. While groups of hardcore protesters tangling with riot police have become the movement’s most visible symbol, others are getting tattoos to show their support.

In this Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, photo, tattoo artist Mike Chan applies ink to the leg of his client who goes by the single name of 'Mary' in Hong Kong. While groups of hardcore protesters tangling with riot police have become the movement’s most visible symbol, others are getting tattoos to show their support. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

HONG KONG: Mike Chan's tattoo needle buzzes gently as he draws a design on his customer's thigh  a figure wearing a helmet, goggles and mask.

Dipping his needle into pots of black, red and yellow ink, Chan hunches over his client's leg as he painstakingly brings to life the image of a Hong Kong protester clad in protective gear.

Using his art is Chan's way of contributing to Hong Kong's anti-government protest movement, which has consumed the semi-autonomous Chinese territory for months.

ALSO READ: Hong Kong government withdraws controversial extradition bill that sparked protests

While groups of hardcore protesters tangling with riot police have become the movement's most visible symbol, others are using skin and ink to show their support.

"I am actually just a peaceful protester. I really want to go to the front line, but I don't have the courage yet to stand and fight against the government at the front because I'm very frightened," said Mary, who was getting the thigh tattoo, her first.

She chose her thigh because she could easily cover it up.

She would reveal only her first name because she didn't want anyone she works with to find out.

Many protesters have sought to conceal their identities with face masks to avoid being identified, out of fear of arrest.

Hong Kong's protest movement erupted in June in opposition to an extradition bill that would have sent suspects to stand trial in mainland China, and later expanded to include full democracy and police accountability.

Rallies have frequently ended in mayhem, with hardcore protesters wearing goggles and gas masks throwing bricks and firebombs at police armed with tear gas, pepper spray and water cannons.

Now in its fifth month, the unrest has polarized the city.

Mary, 29, said she has taken part in mass protests that involved peaceful activity, such as singing along to the movement's anthem.

But she added, "I really admire front-line protesters who fight at the front and are not afraid of getting arrested or being beaten up.

Not everyone has this courage." Mary said she had been thinking about getting a protest tattoo for about two months.

ALSO READ | China detains journalist who covered Hong Kong protests: Sources

She hoped that it would inspire her friends to get them too.

Chan, who has been working as a tattoo artist for two years, said demand took off after he started doing the protest tattoos for free in July, though it has tapered off more recently.

"I do these resistance tattoos free of charge because I see this as part of protesting," said Chan, comparing himself to supporters handing out free water bottles during rallies in Hong Kong's sweltering heat.

He offers a few dozen variations of the mask and goggles figure for free and has done about 70 of them.

"I want to give them a choice, not just like a stamp that's all the same," he said.

He charges for other protest-themed tattoos such as slogans like "Free Hong Kong" and "Fight for freedom" done in calligraphy, because they take more time.

Tattoos in Hong Kong used to have unsavoury connotations, usually signifying that the bearer was a member of an organized crime gang.

But Chan and Mary say those attitudes have changed in recent years and their acceptance as an art form has grown.

After about half an hour, Chan is finished and Mary shows off her thigh, now decorated with a stylized figure of a protester wearing a yellow helmet, goggles and respirator mask with pink filters.

Even though it's permanent, Mary said she'd never regret it.

"Because of what has happened over the past few months, you actually can't speak out much or do anything much," she said.

"This is the only thing that you can do to remember this for the rest of your life."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hong Kong protests HK protests Hong Kong anti government protest
India Matters
A class underway at a school in Jharkhand’s Simdega district. | ( Photo | EPS )
Jharkhand cops help kids in Maoist-hit areas with tutorials, books, guidance
The Indian economy is facing a perfect storm, beset by a combination of cyclical and structural factors that makes recovery doubly difficult. (Photo | EPS)
Economic slowdown: India needs to face up to its flaws
Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara (Photo | ANI)
Kartarpur corridor to have 80 immigration counters for speedy clearance
People buying gold in Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Gold loses luster in India as biggest buying day disappoints

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Operations are underway to rescue 2-year-old Sujith stuck in a borewell. (Photo | EPS)
Save Sujith: On Day 4, here's what is being done
The 12 firemen who have been selected for going down the hole being drilled adjacent to the borewell in which Sujith is stuck. (Photo | EPS)
From Ground Zero: All that is being done to save Sujith
Gallery
Gladiator (2000): The Roman epic drama sheds light on General Maximus played by Russel Crow. But not many know that Commodus, who was made co-emperor by his father Marcus, was portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. ( Photo | IMDB )
Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix: Did you know the 'Joker' star also acted in 'Gladiator'?
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp