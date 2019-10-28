Home World

Prince Charles to visit India next month to celebrate India-UK ties 

Charles, the longest-serving heir apparent in British history, will celebrate his 71st birthday in India on November 14.

By PTI

LONDON: Britain's Prince Charles will make a two-day visit to India on November 13 and 14 to celebrate India-UK relations, his royal office announced on Monday.

Charles' visit will focus on climate change and sustainable finance.

"The Prince of Wales will visit India from November 13 to 14, as part of Their Royal Highnesses' Autumn tour, to celebrate British-Indian connections," Clarence House said in a statement.

"His Royal Highness will carry out engagements in New Delhi with a focus on sustainable markets, climate change and social finance," the statement said.

Charles, the longest-serving heir apparent in British history, will celebrate his 71st birthday in India on November 14.

The visit will be Charles' 10th official tour of India and his second in two years.

His wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will not be joining him on the tour to India but meet up with him in New Zealand, the next Commonwealth country on the royal couple's autumn calendar.

Clarence House said more details about the India visit, made at the request of the UK Foreign Office, will be announced in due course.

Earlier in the month, Charles' elder son Prince William and wife Kate Middleton visited Pakistan from October 14 to 18, the first Royal visit to the country in 13 years.

