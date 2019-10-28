Home World

US Democratic representative resigns after abusive husband 'weaponises' her private photos

Compromising photos of Hill and purported text messages from her to a campaign staffer surfaced online in a right-wing publication and a British tabloid thwarting her chance for leadership seat.

Published: 28th October 2019 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2019 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Freshman Rep. Katie Hill

Freshman Rep. Katie Hill (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: Freshman Rep. Katie Hill, a rising Democratic star in the House, has announced her resignation amid an ethics probe, saying explicit private photos of her with a campaign staffer had been "weaponised" by her abusive husband and political operatives.

The California Democrat, 32, had been hand-picked for a coveted leadership seat.

But in recent days, compromising photos of Hill and purported text messages from her to a campaign staffer surfaced online in a right-wing publication and a British tabloid.

The House ethics committee also launched an investigation into whether Hill had an inappropriate relationship with an aide in her congressional office.

Hill has denied that.

"It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress," she wrote in a statement released on Sunday, adding that her resignation is effective Friday.

"Having private photos of personal moments weaponised against me has been an appalling invasion of my privacy. It's also illegal, and we are currently pursuing all of our available legal options," she added.

"However, I know that as long as I am in Congress, we'll live fearful of what might come next and how much it will hurt." Last year, Hill won a Republican-held seat near Los Angeles.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi picked Hill for a leadership post.

Hill said she is divorcing her husband. She is one of the few openly bisexual women in Congress.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Katie Hill California Democrat resignation
India Matters
A class underway at a school in Jharkhand’s Simdega district. | ( Photo | EPS )
Jharkhand cops help kids in Maoist-hit areas with tutorials, books, guidance
The Indian economy is facing a perfect storm, beset by a combination of cyclical and structural factors that makes recovery doubly difficult. (Photo | EPS)
Economic slowdown: India needs to face up to its flaws
Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara (Photo | ANI)
Kartarpur corridor to have 80 immigration counters for speedy clearance
People buying gold in Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Gold loses luster in India as biggest buying day disappoints

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Operations are underway to rescue 2-year-old Sujith stuck in a borewell. (Photo | EPS)
Save Sujith: On Day 4, here's what is being done
The 12 firemen who have been selected for going down the hole being drilled adjacent to the borewell in which Sujith is stuck. (Photo | EPS)
From Ground Zero: All that is being done to save Sujith
Gallery
Gladiator (2000): The Roman epic drama sheds light on General Maximus played by Russel Crow. But not many know that Commodus, who was made co-emperor by his father Marcus, was portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. ( Photo | IMDB )
Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix: Did you know the 'Joker' star also acted in 'Gladiator'?
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp