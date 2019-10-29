Four-year-old dies in fire mishap during Diwali festivities in Nepal 

By PTI

KATHMANDU: A four-year-old child has died in a fire mishap during Diwali festivities at his home in Kothambari area of Pathari Sanischare Municipality in Eastern Nepal's Morang district.

Yusan, son of Yubaraj Giri, was asleep when a fire broke out at his home on Sunday night, officials said.

The zinc roof of the house was completely destroyed in the accident.

The fire also destroyed 35-gram gold jewellery, 35-gram silver jewellery, Rs 95,000 in cash and clothes, officials said.

According to the district police, a Diwali diya triggred the fire.

Meanwhile, Nepal police have arrested seven persons from different parts of the country, including Kathmandu, for illegally selling firecrackers during the ongoing Diwali festivities.

While two persons were picked up from Morang and Saptari districts each, one each was picked up from Kathmandu and Lalitpur and Bardia districts.