Home World

Strategic Partnership Council deal to boost relations with Saudi: PM Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi said the two countries have been working together within the G20 to reduce inequality and promote sustainable development.

Published: 29th October 2019 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)

By IANS

RIYADH: The Strategic Partnership Council agreement to be signed between India and Saudi Arabia will strengthen the already robust relations between the two nations, visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Tuesday.

India will become the fourth country to sign such an agreement with Saudi Arabia.

Modi, who reached Riyadh on Monday night on a two-day official trip, described the nation as a "valued friend" of India in a tweet earlier. This is his second visit to the Kingdom in three years.

Speaking to Arab News, Modi said the two countries have been working together within the G20 to reduce inequality and promote sustainable development.

Saying stable oil prices were crucial for the growth of the global economy, Modi praised Saudi Arabia's role as an important and reliable source of India's energy requirements.

ALSO READ: Saudi Arabia a 'valued friend', says PM Narendra Modi

"Since my first visit to the Kingdom in 2016, I have personally witnessed a remarkable growth in our bilateral relations. I have met His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman five times. I recall with warmth my previous meetings with him, and look forward to meeting him again during this visit. I am confident that under the leadership of His Majesty King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, bilateral relations between India and Saudi Arabia will only grow stronger," said Modi.

He further said that "Neighbourhood First" continues to be the guiding vision for the Indian government's foreign policy. "India's relations with Saudi Arabia are one of the most important bilateral relationships in our extended neighbourhood."

Modi said the Strategic Partnership Council "will begin a new era of cooperation across sectors. Our ties across various dimensions such as trade, investment, security and defence cooperation are robust and deep, and will only strengthen further".

"I believe that Asian powers like India and Saudi Arabia share similar security concerns in their neighbourhood. In that respect, I am happy that our cooperation, particularly in the field of counterterrorism, security and strategic issues, is progressing very well. My National Security Adviser just visited Riyadh for a very productive visit.

"We are also in the process of entering into agreements on security cooperation, collaboration in defence industries, and also agreed to hold a comprehensive security dialogue mechanism between the two countries," he said.On his outlook on the current global economy, Modi said: "Economic uncertainty is an offshoot of unbalanced multilateral trade systems. Within the G20, India and Saudi Arabia have been working together to reduce inequality and promote sustainable development.

ALSO READ: Hard work, commitment of diaspora helped to strengthen India-Saudi bilateral ties, says PM Modi

"I am happy to note that Saudi Arabia will be hosting the G20 Summit next year and India will host it in 2022, which is also the 75th anniversary of our independence."

On the long-term energy relation with Saudi Arabia, which is the largest oil supplier to New Delhi, the Prime Minister said: "India imports around 18 per cent of its crude oil from the Kingdom, making it the second-largest source of crude oil for us. From a purely buyer-seller relationship, we are now moving toward a closer strategic partnership that will include Saudi investments in downstream oil and gas projects.

"Saudi Aramco is participating in a major refinery and petrochemical project on India's west coast. We are also looking forward to the participation of Aramco in India's Strategic Petroleum Reserves."

In his message to the Indian diaspora in Saudi Arabia, Modi said: "Nearly 2.6 million Indians have made Saudi Arabia their second home, contributing to its growth and development. Many Indians also visit the Kingdom every year for the Haj and Umrah pilgrimage, and for business purposes."

On Tuesday, Modi will attend the Plenary Session of the Third Future Investment Initiative Forum.

At the Forum, Modi will speak about the growing trade and investment opportunities for the global investors in India as the country marches forward to a $5 trillion economy by 2024.

Major energy deals were set to be inked during the Modi's visit, including the West Coast Refinery Project and for India's Strategic Petroleum Reserve Programme.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Strategic Partnership Council
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Operations are underway to rescue 2-year-old Sujith stuck in a borewell. (Photo | EPS)
Save Sujith: On Day 4, here's what is being done
The 12 firemen who have been selected for going down the hole being drilled adjacent to the borewell in which Sujith is stuck. (Photo | EPS)
From Ground Zero: All that is being done to save Sujith
Gallery
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
Gladiator (2000): The Roman epic drama sheds light on General Maximus played by Russel Crow. But not many know that Commodus, who was made co-emperor by his father Marcus, was portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. ( Photo | IMDB )
Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix: Did you know the 'Joker' star also acted in 'Gladiator'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp