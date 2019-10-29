Home World

Students cash in on Amazon discount code glitch

A student said the deal was like an addictive game as they tried to get whatever they could find for five pounds.

Published: 29th October 2019 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Amazon

Amazon (File Photo| AP)

By IANS

LONDON: An Amazon Prime student deal gave new users 5 pounds off their first purchase with a code called 'Welcome5' but students quickly got on to the fact that it could be reused multiple times.

Soon, the word spread like wildfire across the UK's campuses and students began stockpiling products like toilet rolls and toothpaste as well as packs of beer, The Sun reported.

"We started looking for useful stuff that was a fiver or under and discovered there were loads that we could get that would be really handy - and also some pretty rubbish things we got just for the hell of it. "We'll never need to buy toiletries, cheap novels, highlighter pens, folders or batteries again during our whole university career and well beyond," a 19-year-old student in Newcastle told The Sun.

The student said the deal was like an addictive game as they were trying to get whatever they could find for 5 pounds.

Additionally, Ryan, a student in Nottingham, said he saved 164 pounds on 36 items, including food, stationery and more.

"One of my flatmates used the discount to buy sex toys for his girlfriend. I hope they bring it back next year," Ryan added.

The glitch was there for 9 days until Amazon realised what was going on last week.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amazon discount code Amazon discount
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Operations are underway to rescue 2-year-old Sujith stuck in a borewell. (Photo | EPS)
Save Sujith: On Day 4, here's what is being done
The 12 firemen who have been selected for going down the hole being drilled adjacent to the borewell in which Sujith is stuck. (Photo | EPS)
From Ground Zero: All that is being done to save Sujith
Gallery
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
Gladiator (2000): The Roman epic drama sheds light on General Maximus played by Russel Crow. But not many know that Commodus, who was made co-emperor by his father Marcus, was portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. ( Photo | IMDB )
Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix: Did you know the 'Joker' star also acted in 'Gladiator'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp