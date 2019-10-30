Home World

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani appoints Idrees Zaman as acting foreign minister

Zaman was previously appointed as the Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs by Ghani on October 21, 2018.

Afghan president Ashraf Ghani

Afghan president Ashraf Ghani (Photo | AP)

By ANI

KABUL: Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday appointed Idrees Zaman as the new acting Foreign Minister (FM) a week after Salahuddin Rabbani stepped down from his position.

Zaman was previously appointed as the Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs by Ghani on October 21, 2018.

Sediq Sediqqi, Spokesperson for the President of Afghanistan confirmed Zaman's appointment as the new FM, reported TOLOnews.

Former Acting Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani resigned last week in a letter addressed to Ghani.

In his letter, Rabbani wrote that key institutions were pushed to the side and parallel structures had been created.

Rabbani also said that he was proud of serving his country but he had also faced serious challenges during his term. 

