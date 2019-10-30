Home World

Drones banned in Islamabad for two months

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: The local administration has imposed a ban on the use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), commonly known as drones, in the city for two months, fearing that these can be used by miscreants to sabotage security during the anti-government protest - 'Azadi March'.

An order issued by the District Magistrate of Islamabad stated that the UAVs pose a unique threat to the precarious security situation of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and can be used by "miscreants to conduct terrorist acts in the areas that have been secured and safeguarded against the ground attacks."

ALSO READ: Over one lakh Pakistanis take part in 'azadi march' to protest against Imran Khan government

"It has been informed that a certain segment of public operates 'Un-manned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in Islamabad, which pose a unique threat to the precarious security situation of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). These UAVs can be used by miscreant to conduct terrorist acts in the areas that have been secured and safeguarded against ground attacks," the order read, as cited in a report by Geo News.

"Any possible terrorist attack would jeopardise the security of the residents of ICT and sensitive installations that would create law and order situation and threat public peace at large," added the order.

Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat has said the ban has been imposed for a period of two months on all kinds of UAVs, including remote-controlled aircraft.

In addition, a source in the Islamabad Administration has said that the use of drone cameras by media would also be strictly prohibited during the coverage of 'Azadi March,' reports Geo News.

The anti-government Azadi March caravan led by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman and joined by other opposition parties in Pakistan will reach Islamabad on Thursday.

