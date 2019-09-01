Home World

Belgian jihadist suspected of beheading 100 people in Raqa captured in Syria

Haddouchi could have beheaded more than 100 people in the market place of the one time Islamic State stronghold of Raqa in Syria.

Published: 01st September 2019

IS flag Islamic state flag

Image of Islamic State fighter used for representational purpose (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

BRUSSELS: An Islamic State jihadist suspected of beheading more than 100 people in Raqa and with possible links to the Paris and Brussels attacks has been captured in Syria, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said Saturday.

Anouar Haddouchi, who is of Belgian origin, was captured in the eastern Deir Ezzor region, around 100 kilometres (60 miles) from the Iraqi border, SDF spokesman Mustefa Bali said on Twitter.

Bali also confirmed Belgian media reports about the capture which they said took place in March.

Haddouchi was being held by the SDF, which is dominated by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), a group Turkey sees as "terrorist".

According to the Belgian media reports, Haddouchi could have beheaded more than 100 people in the market place of the one time Islamic State stronghold of Raqa in Syria.

They also said the Belgian public prosecutor's office had conducted a long investigation into Haddouchi's alleged involvement in the March 22, 2016 suicide bombings in Brussels which were claimed by IS and left 32 dead.

The attack was organised by a Franco-Belgian cell also behind the Paris attacks on November 13, 2015, in which 130 people were killed.

