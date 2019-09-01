Pakistan to provide consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav on Monday: Foreign Office

By Online Desk

Pakistan announced on Sunday that it will grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav on September 2.

Foreign Office Spokesman Mohammad Faisal said Jadhav, 49, is being provided the consular access "in line with Vienna Convention on Consular relations, ICJ judgement and the laws of Pakistan".

Pakistan's response came after India, on August 29, had asked for "immediate, effective and unhindered" consular access to the former navy officer.

In July, the Hague-based ICJ ordered Pakistan to grant India consular access to Jadhav without further delay.

India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy and has been wrongly framed.

India had sent a communication to Pakistan, virtually turning down Islamabad's conditional offer of providing consular access to Jadhav.

Earlier, Pakistan had offered India consular access to Jadhav.

The offer had come two weeks after the ICJ had ordered Pakistan to grant India consular access to Jadhav without further delay.

(With PTI Inputs)