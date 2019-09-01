Police arrest suspect in deadly stabbing of Sikh man in US 

Home World

Parmjit Singh was attacked in Gretchen Talley Park in Tracy around 9 pm on August 25 while he was on his evening walk.

WASHINGTON: Police in the US state of California have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 64-year-old Sikh grandfather from India, authorities said on Sunday.

He died from his injuries.

Anthony Kreiter-Rhoads of Tracy was arrested Saturday and charged with homicide in the death of Singh.

Singh's death shocked the city of Tracy and members of the Sikh community.

A vigil was held Wednesday evening to remember Singh, who had immigrated to Tracy from India three years ago and was an active member of the Sikh community.

Detectives from the Tracy Police Department on Friday presented evidence to a Judge of the San Joaquin County Superior Court, seeking an arrest warrant for Kreiter-Rhoads of Tracy for the homicide of Singh, police said in a statement.

On Saturday, detectives arrested the suspect based on the warrant and also conducted a search of his residence, seeking additional evidence related to this investigation.

There is no new information as to the motive of this crime at this time, but it remains a significant focus of the investigation, the statement said.

The Singh family had offered a USD 20,000 reward earlier in the week for information leading to a suspect.

The money for the reward had been gathered through community donations.

