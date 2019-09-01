Home World

US President Donald Trump nominates Indian-American to federal judgeship

If confirmed, Matthews will be the first Asian Pacific American woman and first Indian-American to serve as an Article III federal judge in California.

Published: 01st September 2019 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has nominated Indian-American Shireen Mathews as a judge of the US District Court for the Southern District of California.

If confirmed, Matthews will be the first Asian Pacific American woman and first Indian-American to serve as an Article III federal judge in the Southern District, National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA) said.

Article III judges "hold their office during good behavior", which means they have a lifetime appointment, except under very limited circumstances.

Article III judges can be removed from office only through impeachment by the House of Representatives and conviction by the Senate.

Currently, Matthews is a partner at Jones Day, the fifth-largest law firm in the country, in San Diego.

Prior to joining the firm, Matthews served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Criminal Division of the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of California.

Before entering government service, Matthews was an associate with Latham and Watkins LLP in San Diego, the White House said in a statement.

NAPABA has applauded Trump's intent to nominate Matthews.

"Shireen Matthews is [an] experienced attorney, both in the public and private sectors.

She will be a well-qualified addition to the bench in the Southern District of California," NAPABA President Daniel Sakaguchi said in the release.

Sakaguchi said that the potential nominee is dedicated to "serving her community and promoting diversity in the legal profession" and has served as a former president of the San Diego's chapter of the South Asian Bar Association.

Matthews earned her BA, magna cum laude, from Georgetown University and her law degree, cum laude, from Duke University School of Law.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump US Shireen Mathews India
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp