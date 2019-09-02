Home World

159 people held over weekend of Hong Kong protests

The total number of arrests related to the ongoing civil movement, which has plunged Hong Kong into its worst political crisis in decades, now sits at 1,117.

Published: 02nd September 2019 11:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 11:05 PM   |  A+A-

Demonstrators link hands as they gather along an elevated walkway in Hong Kong, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.

Demonstrators link hands as they gather along an elevated walkway in Hong Kong, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

HONG KONG: The Hong Kong police said they arrested 159 people between Friday and Sunday, marking the highest number of those detained over a weekend since the anti-government protest movement began in June.

The total number of arrests related to the ongoing civil movement, which has plunged Hong Kong into its worst political crisis in decades, now sits at 1,117.

Those arrested over the weekend included 132 males and 27 females aged 13 to 58, said Chief Superintendent John Tse Chun-chung of the Hong Kong Police's public relations bureau during a daily press briefing on Monday, Efe news reported.

ALSO READ: Hong Kong reels from worst clashes in months as protesters battle police 

They were arrested on charges such unlawful assembly, possession of offensive weapons and assaulting and obstructing police. Sixteen of them -- aged between 18 and 42 -- were charged with rioting on August 31.

Another eight were arrested on Monday over charges of possession of offensive weapons and breaching a court injunction order.

The 159 also included two prominent young activists, four pro-democracy lawmakers and an ex-President of a university student union, who were taken away by the police from various locations on August 30.

They were arrested on charges such as illegal assembly during events that mostly took place in July.

Hong Kong witnessed a turbulent weekend marked by violent clashes between the police and protesters.

ALSO READ: Tens of thousands in Hong Kong boycott first day of school

On Saturday night after a peaceful but unlawful rally, protesters threw Molotov cocktails at riot police, started a fire near a police station and vandalized many railway stations across the city.

In return, the police used water cannon, teargas, beanbag rounds and rubber bullets against protesters.

On Sunday, thousands of protesters swarmed the airport in a bid to paralyze the busy aviation hub. The MTR suspended train services, forcing hundreds of demonstrators to walk six hours along a highway from the airport back to the city.

Hong Kong has seen 12 consecutive weeks of mass protests sparked by a proposed extradition bill that would have enabled fugitives to be sent from Hong Kong to mainland China to face trials under Beijing's judicial system.

Though the proposed law was declared "dead" by leader Carrie Lam, the anti-extradition bill campaign morphed into a broader movement seeking to reverse a general decline in freedoms and investigate alleged police brutality and violations of law.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hong Kong Protest Pro Democracy Protest
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp