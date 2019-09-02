Home World

34 killed as fire erupts on boat in California

The US Coast Guard launched several boats to help more than 30 people 'in distress' off the coast of southern California.

At least 30 people were trapped on a burning boat off the coast of southern California.

By ANI

CALIFORNIA: At least 34 people have been killed in a fire that erupted on a boat near the Santa Cruz Island in California, KTLA broadcaster reported on Monday, citing the Ventura County Fire Department.

The US Coast Guard Los Angeles said several people have been saved from the 75-foot vessel stranded off the northern side of the island after several rescue boats were sent to its aid in response to a distress signal.

"A group of crew members has been rescued (one with minor injuries) and efforts continue to evacuate the remaining passengers," it tweeted.

The Conception dive boat was carrying 39 people when it caught fire, CNN cited Coast Guard Senior Chief Aaron Bemis as saying. The 34 people believed to be dead were trapped below the deck.

US Coast Guard Los Angeles Chief Warrant Officer Josue Mendez reportedly said that four crew members had been rescued and were en route to the shore. 

