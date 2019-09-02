Presidential election campaigns start in Tunisia

By IANS

TUNIS: Campaigning for presidential elections in Tunisia got underway on Monday in what will be a test for the country's young democracy.

The elections in Tunisia are scheduled to be held on September 15 and the poll campaigns will continue till September 13.

The Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) announced a list of 26 candidates running for the presidential election, including current Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the ISIE, the total number of voters registered in the presidential and legislative elections reached 7.2 million.

The election campaign abroad began from August 31 and will continue till September 11.

As for the presidential election abroad, which will take place on September 13, 14 and 15, the ISIE has allocated 310 voting centres and 391 polling stations in six constituencies abroad, which will receive 387,000 registered voters.