Queen Elizabeth pulls an old-school prank on American tourists!

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II surprised all when she played a prank on a group of American tourists who bumped into her while strolling around Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The 93-year-old monarch was dressed in tweeds and wearing a headscarf at the time and was walking with one of her protection officers, the Daily Mail reported, as cited by New York Post.

The tourists started a conversation with her, asking if she lived nearby -- and whether she'd ever met the Queen.

The royal member replied that 'Yes, she did indeed live nearby.' Then she gestured toward the protection officer and added that while she had never met the queen, "this policeman has."

It was the protection officer -- long-time royal staffer Richard Griffin -- who shared the anecdote with the Times of London, New York Post said in their article.