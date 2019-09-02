Home World

US peace efforts in West Bank, East Jerusalem are fake, says Palestine

Israeli settlement activity is considered one of the thorniest issues that hindered the peace talks between Palestinians and Israelis.

Published: 02nd September 2019 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 11:19 PM   |  A+A-

Palestine's flag used for representation. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

RAMALLAH: The Palestinian Foreign Ministry on Monday said continued Israeli settlement activities in the West Bank and East Jerusalem reveal that US peace efforts are "fake".

The Ministry's remarks came against the backdrop of a new Israeli decision to confiscate around 85 acres of land in East Jerusalem town of Shufat to expand roads in a settlement named Ramat Shlomo.

The Ministry condemned the US administration's support to the settlements and accused Israel of attempting to evict Palestinians from the city of Jerusalem, according to Xinhua news agency.

The Palestinian Authority's Ministry of Wakf and Islamic Affairs also slammed Israel's demolition of a 200-square-metre mosque under construction in south of Hebron earlier on Monday.

The Ministry said in a statement that "the demolition of a mosque under Constitution is an assault on Islamic sites and on religious rights, which is considered a crime punishable under international law", warning that such assault were accompanied by settler assaults on religious sites in both Hebron and East Jerusalem.

Israeli settlement activity is considered one of the thorniest issues that hindered the peace talks between Palestinians and Israelis. It is one of the main issues of disagreement since the stop of the peace talks in 2014.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US Palestine US Peace Efforts
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp