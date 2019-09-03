After five deaths, South Africa vows crackdown on xenophobic attacks

By AFP

JOHANNESBURG: Five people have been killed in xenophobic violence in South Africa, police said on Tuesday, as President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed to clamp down on the attacks and the African Union and Nigeria sounded their alarm.

Hordes of people -- some armed with axes and machetes -- gathered in Johannesburg's central business district (CBD) for a third day of unrest directed against foreigners, hours after mobs burned and looted shops in the township of Alexandra, prompting police to fire rubber bullets to disperse them.

Five deaths -- most of them South Africans -- have been reported, police said, adding that 189 people had been arrested.