After five deaths, South Africa vows crackdown on xenophobic attacks
Five death, most of them South Africans, have been reported, according to the police who also added that 189 people had been arrested.
Published: 03rd September 2019 11:26 PM | Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 11:26 PM | A+A A-
JOHANNESBURG: Five people have been killed in xenophobic violence in South Africa, police said on Tuesday, as President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed to clamp down on the attacks and the African Union and Nigeria sounded their alarm.
Hordes of people -- some armed with axes and machetes -- gathered in Johannesburg's central business district (CBD) for a third day of unrest directed against foreigners, hours after mobs burned and looted shops in the township of Alexandra, prompting police to fire rubber bullets to disperse them.
Five deaths -- most of them South Africans -- have been reported, police said, adding that 189 people had been arrested.
I condemn the violence that has been spreading around a number of our provinces in the strongest terms. I’m convening the ministers in the security cluster today to make sure that we keep a close eye on these acts of wanton violence and find ways of stopping them. pic.twitter.com/sizZkwIyPO— Cyril Ramaphosa