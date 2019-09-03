Home World

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam insists she has never offered to resign

Lam's remarks come a day after the leaking of an audio recording, suggesting that she had said in a closed-door meeting she would quit given the choice.

Published: 03rd September 2019 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (Photo | AP)

By IANS

HONG KONG: Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Tuesday rejected suggestions that China was stopping her from stepping down from her post, adding it was her choice to stay as she wanted to solve the city's ongoing problems.

Lam's remarks come a day after the leaking of an audio recording, suggesting that she had said in a closed-door meeting she would quit given the choice, for causing "unforgivable havoc" to the city, the South China Morning Post reported.

"About resignation, I said on several occasions previously and also affirmed by my colleagues in the Chief Executive's Office in response to media enquiries that throughout this period... I have never tendered resignation to the central people's government," she told the media.

ALSO READ: 159 people held over weekend of Hong Kong protests

"I have not even contemplated discussing resignation with the central people's government. The choice of not resigning is my own choice."

Anti-government anger sparked by the now-shelved extradition bill, which would have allowed criminal suspects to be sent to jurisdictions including mainland China, has fuelled protests in Hong Kong since June.

ALSO READ: Hong Kong reels from worst clashes in months as protesters battle police 

Demonstrations have run for 13 consecutive weekends, and 1,117 protesters had been arrested.

Demonstrators have five main demands for Lam, including formally withdrawing the bill, establishing a commission of inquiry to investigate police conduct and and restarting the city's stalled political reform process.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
China Hong Kong Carrie Lam Hong Kong protests
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp