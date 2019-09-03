Home World

Pakistan arrests man for alleged links with Indian intelligence agency

Pakistan's FIA announced that it has arrested a man for his alleged links with Indian as well as Afghan intelligence agencies.

Published: 03rd September 2019 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) announced that it has arrested a man for his alleged links with Indian as well as Afghan intelligence agencies, the media reported on Tuesday.

FIA Deputy Director Anti Human Smuggling Imran Shahid on Monday said the suspected "agent", Umar Daud Khatak, was arrested from the Torkham border on August 22, Dawn news reported.

Khatak had established a group entitled Pakhtun Liberation Army, Shahid said, adding that the suspected agent had been found in possession of both Pakistani and Afghan passports.

According to details available, the FIA Deputy Director said Khatak had travelled to India five times on his Afghan passport, adding that he had been creating unrest and anarchy among the Pashtuns.

"He was inciting the people against the country as well as security agencies," the official said.

In 2016, two agents working for the Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) - Afghanistan's premier spy agency - were arrested from Chaman district in Balochistan in two separate incidents.

