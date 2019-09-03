Home World

Pakistan Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan ​says no decision yet on airspace closure for Indian airlines

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the government had so far not taken any decision to close the eastern airspace to commercial flights from India.

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Minister has said that no decision has yet been taken to close the country's airspace to India, the media reported on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Federal Minis­ter for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said: "All options regarding closure of the airspace were pondered over during the last cabinet meeting, however no final decision had been taken so far," Dawn news reported.

He said the government had so far not taken any decision to close the eastern airspace to commercial flights from India; however "we have reserved the right to do so and it would be utilised at an appropriate time".

In July, the Minister said that the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority had suffered a loss of Rs 8.5 billion owing to airspace restrictions since February 2019 in the wake of a military clash with India.

The airspace was opened in July but following the Indian government's move to abrogate Article 370, Pakistan has often talked about airspace closure.

