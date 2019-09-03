Home World

PM Narendra Modi to be honoured by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for Swachch Bharat Abhiyan

PM Narendra Modi will be honoured for his leadership of the Swachch Bharat Mission, which he had launched on October 2, 2014.

Published: 03rd September 2019 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be honoured later this month with the prestigious 'Global Goalkeeper Award' by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for his leadership and commitment to the Swachch Bharat Abhiyaan.

The prime minister will also address global leaders and corporate executives at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum during his visit here for the high-level UN General Assembly (UNGA) session.

Sources told PTI that Modi will be presented with the 2019 'Global Goalkeeper Award', which according to the Foundation is a "special recognition" that celebrates a political leader who has "demonstrated their commitment to the Global Goals through impactful work in their country and/or globally".

Modi will be honoured for his leadership of the Swachch Bharat Mission, which he had launched on October 2, 2014.

The ambitious mission aims at accelerating the efforts to achieve universal sanitation coverage in the country by this year as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.

So far, 90 million toilets have been built to eliminate open defecation by October 2, 2019 and currently 98 per cent of India's villages have rural sanitation coverage instead of 38 per cent four years ago.

The Foundation will host the fourth annual Goalkeepers 'Global Goals Awards' on September 24.

The annual awards, in five categories, are presented to leaders and individuals for their efforts in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The categories are Progress, Changemaker, Campaign, Goalkeepers Voice and the Global Goalkeeper.

"These Awards tell the extraordinary stories of remarkable individuals taking action to bring the Global Goals to life and help achieve them by 2030," the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said adding that this year, Goalkeepers will focus on the challenge of fighting global inequality to ensure that no one is left behind.

In previous years, speakers at the Goalkeepers event have included former US president Barack Obama, French President Emmanuel Macron, Deputy UN Secretary-General Amina Mohammed and Nobel Peace Prize winners like Malala Yousafzai and Nadia Murad.

This year, speakers at the event include the Foundation Co-Chairs, Bill and Melinda Gates, Mohammed and UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore.

Modi will be attending the high-level UNGA session that begins later this month at the world body's headquarters.

He will address the world leaders at the 193-member UNGA's General Debate on September 27.

The prime minister will also be the keynote speaker at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum on September 25.

Sources said after Modi's keynote address, there will be a Q&A session with him moderated by Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies Founder Michael Bloomberg.

The Forum gathers global business and government leaders to discuss innovative and collaborative ways to solve the new challenges to global economic growth, the organisation said.

Past speakers at the forum include New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, former US president Bill Clinton, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde and former UK premier Theresa May.

During his visit to New York, Modi will also inaugurate the 'Gandhi Peace Garden', an innovative initiative to commemorate Gandhi's 150 birth anniversary.

Under this initiative, the Consulate General of India in New York, Long Island-based NGO Shanti Fund and the State University of New York-Old Westbury have entered into an agreement to plant 150 trees.

The garden is dedicated in the memory of Gandhi and is a crowdsourced project, with people adopting trees in the memory of their loved ones.

The garden is in an open site within the 600 acres campus of the university.

"The novelty of this initiative is that it is being financed by the people.

They are planting a tree, adopting a tree in memory of their parents, guru or loved ones," sources said.

As prime minister, Modi had given his maiden address to the world leaders at the UN General Assembly in 2014.

Modi's visit this month and the address at the UNGA will be his first after winning a second term as prime minister in a resounding electoral victory in May.

The UN General Debate will commence on September 24 and run through September 30.

US President Donald Trump, who had delivered his first address to global leaders from the General Assembly hall's iconic green podium in 2017, will address the high-level session on the morning of September 24.

The US is traditionally the second speaker on the opening day of the General Debate, after Brazil.

Before arriving in New York for the UNGA session, Modi will visit Houston where he will address the Indian-American community on September 22.

"Howdy, Modi!", the Indian-American community mega-event, will be hosted by the Texas India Forum, Houston-based non-profit.

The event is expected to be attended by tens of thousands of people as well as influential American lawmakers and political leaders.

Several high-level summits will be held on the margins of the 74th session of UNGA.

With a view to boosting ambition and accelerating actions to implement the Paris Agreement on climate change, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will host the 2019 Climate Action Summit on September 23 to meet the climate challenge.

Modi is expected to address this summit.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Swachch Bharat Abhiyan
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp