Google fined Rs 1,224 crore for 'illegally' collecting children's data on YouTube

The settlement with the Federal Trade Commission and the New York state Attorney General is the largest amount in a case involving the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, a 1998 US federal law.

Published: 04th September 2019 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 07:59 PM

By AFP

Google agreed to pay a USD 170 million (Rs 1224 crore) fine to settle charges that it illegally collected and shared data from children on its YouTube video service without the consent of parents, US officials announced Wednesday.

ALSO READ: US slaps USD 5 billion fine, curbs on Facebook in privacy probe

"YouTube touted its popularity with children to prospective corporate clients," said FTC chairman Joe Simons. 

"Yet when it came to complying with COPPA, the company refused to acknowledge that portions of its platform were clearly directed to kids. There's no excuse for YouTube's violations of the law."

