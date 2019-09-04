Home World

PM Modi reminisces 2001 Russia visit as Gujarat CM

The prime minister said he is ready to make efforts to ensure that the EEF will help boost and expand economic relations between India and Russia.

Published: 04th September 2019 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi at the India-Russia Summit of November 2001.

Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi at the India-Russia Summit of November 2001. (Photo | @narendramodi, Twitter)

By PTI

RUSSIA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday recalled his visit to Russia in 2001 as Gujarat chief minister in the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's delegation which met President Vladimir Putin.

Modi tweeted four photographs, two from the 2001 visit and two from the ongoing trip. The prime minister shared the photos after he concluded talks with President Putin at the 20th India-Russia 20th Annual Summit.

ALSO READ | India, Russia against 'outside influence' in internal matters of any nation: PM Modi

On Thursday, he will attend the Eastern Economic Forum as the chief guest.

"While participating in the 20th India-Russia Summit today, my mind also went back to the India-Russia Summit of November 2001 when Atal Ji was PM.

That time, I was honoured to be a part of his delegation as Gujarat CM," the prime minster tweeted, along with the photographs.

In one of the photographs from 2001, Modi is seen signing a document sitting beside Vajpayee and in another he is standing with the then Defence Minister Jaswant Singh.

Earlier, Modi said: "I had the opportunity to meet President Putin for the first time in 2001. I came to Moscow with then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

I was the Chief Minister of a state (Gujarat), and this was our first meeting.

"However, Putin did not make me feel like I was less important; that I was from a small state or that I am new.

He treated me amicably, as a friend. This opened the doors of friendship," Modi told Russia's state-run Tass news agency.

"We have discussed not only the issues related to our states; we have talked about various issues, our hobbies, global issues.

We talked openly, as partners. He is a very interesting person to talk to, and I admit that we have very enlightening conversations." On Wednesday, Modi became the first Indian prime minister to visit the Russian Far East Region.

"This forum is not confined to a mere exchange of points of view. We have been gearing up for this forum for six months," he said.

The prime minister said he is ready to make efforts to ensure that the EEF will help boost and expand economic relations between India and Russia.

"That is why I think that the Eastern Forum is a very important event," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Russia India ties India russia ties Modi in russia India Russia Putin
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp