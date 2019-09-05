Home World

Indian-origin Sikh MP demands Boris Johnson's apology over 'racist' remarks on Muslim women

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, a Labour MP from Slough, slammed Johnson for equating burqa-clad Muslim women with 'bank robbers' and 'letterboxes' in a British newspaper column in 2018.

Published: 05th September 2019 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

UK PM Boris Johnson

UK PM Boris Johnson (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: A British Sikh parliamentarian has become the talk of the town after he made a passionate speech attacking Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his "derogatory" and "racist" remarks on Muslim women in the past.

Delivering his remarks at the House of Commons on Wednesday, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, a Labour MP from Slough, slammed Johnson for equating burqa-clad Muslim women with "bank robbers" and "letterboxes" in a British newspaper column in 2018.

"If I decide to wear a turban or you decide to wear a cross, or he decides to wear a kippah or a skullcap, or she decides to wear a hijab or burqa, does that mean that it is an open season for members of this House to make derogatory and divisive remarks about our appearance?" he said.

ALSO READ: UK PM Boris Johnson's Brexit plans spell trouble as he pushes for new elections

"For those of us, who from a young age have had to endure and face up to being called names such as towel head or Taliban or coming from bongo bongo land, we can appreciate the hurt and pain felt by already vulnerable Muslim women when they are described as looking like bank robbers and letterboxes," the Indian-origin lawmaker remarked.

Dhesi ordered Johnson to launch an inquiry into alleged Islamophobia within his own Conservative Party.

"Rather than hide behind the sham and whitewash investigations, when will the Prime Minister finally apologise for his derogatory and racist remarks?...Racist remarks which have led to a spike in hate crime. Given the increasing prevalence of such incidents within his party, when will the Prime Minister finally order an inquiry into Islamophobia within the Conservative Party?" he said.

Dhesi's remarks were met with applause in the House as he made the inspiring yet fiery speech.

In response, Johnson did not apologise but said that he was proud to have "the most diverse Cabinet in the history of this country" and the Conservatives "truly reflect modern Britain", CNN reported.

Dhesi's speech was widely shared by several people on social media, including opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Boris Johnson Boris Johnson racist remarks UK India
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp