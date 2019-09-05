Home World

Indian-origin woman sentenced up to six years in prison for duping homebuyers in US

Reshmi Maharaj, 53, a Queens resident in New York was convicted last month on charges of larceny and scheme to defraud, she has been sentenced to two to six years in prison.

Published: 05th September 2019 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW YORK: An Indian-origin woman in the US has been sentenced up to six years in prison for stealing nearly USD 600,000 in payments from prospective home buyers and using that money on vacations, gambling and other personal expenses.

Reshmi Maharaj, 53, a Queens resident in New York was convicted last month on charges of larceny and scheme to defraud.

She has been sentenced to two to six years in prison.

According to the testimony, Maharaj accepted a number of deposits, totalling USD 55,500, from a prospective buyer for the purchase of a home in Queens city.

In April 2015, a second prospective buyer gave Maharaj four checks, totalling USD 34,500, for a home she presented as a "short sale" in the same New York neighbourhood.

This same buyer then paid Maharaj an additional lump sum of USD 130,000 in order to secure the purchase of the property.

Maharaj repeated this scam several more times, collecting deposits, totalling USD 176,200, for another home and for "short-sale" home purchases in Queens.

In 2016, Maharaj again pocketed a total of USD 199,000 from a third prospective buyer, who was interested in buying a property in the area.

Despite having paid large sums of money to Maharaj, according to trial testimony, the victims were never allowed to move into the homes.

Instead, Maharaj spent the USD 594,700 in funds she had received trips to a local casino and for travel-related vacation expenses (including airfare, hotels and entertainment), as well as making sizeable cash withdrawals while in Trinidad and Tobago and for other personal expenses.

Queens Acting District Attorney John Ryan said Maharaj duped the victims into believing that they were making payments to either secure their dream home or purchase a property as an investment opportunity.

"Instead, the defendant selfishly pocketed their hard-earned money and spent the ill-gotten funds on personal items," Ryan said.

The sentence given to Maharaj brings much-needed justice to these buyers who were robbed of their chance to fulfil their American Dream, he said.

"The defendant will now spend a significant amount of time in prison for operating this cold-hearted scam," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US house scam US India
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp