Pakistan to observe Defence Day as Kashmir Solidarity Day

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will commemorate its Defence Day on Friday as "Kashmir Solidarity Day" after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, according to the Ministry of Interior.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have spiked after New Delhi withdrew Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two union territories on August 5.

All offices throughout Pakistan will be closed at 15:00 (3pm) to commemorate the Defence Day of Pakistan, observe solidarity with the people of Kashmir and visit families of martyrs and monuments, said a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior on Wednesday.

Last month, Pakistan celebrated its 73rd Independence Day as Kashmir Solidarity Day to express support to the Kashmiri people.

Asserting that abrogation of Article 370 was its internal matter, India has strongly criticised Pakistan for making "irresponsible statements" and provocative anti-India rhetoric over issues internal to it.