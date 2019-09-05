Home World

Two Indian students drown in US 

The two students, who were international students at the University of Texas at Arlington died on Tuesday at Turner Falls in the US state of Oklahoma.

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Two Indian students, who were on foreign exchange programme in the US, have drowned at a popular tourist destination in Oklahoma, according to a media report.

The two students, who were international students at the University of Texas at Arlington died on Tuesday at Turner Falls in the US state of Oklahoma, KFOR-TV, Oklahoma's Television station reported.

They were identified as 23-year-old Ajay Kumar Koyalamudi and 22-year-old Teja Koushik Voleti, state Medical Examiner's Office was quoted as saying by the Associated Press on Wednesday.

Police said they received a call for a person in distress around 10 am then received a call about a second person in distress at the falls.

Officers found the bodies in the middle of a pool of water about nine to 10 feet deep.

Police believe the second man jumped into the water to save the first but was unsuccessful, the report said.

Both men were poor swimmers and neither was wearing a life jacket, according to police.

In July, a 27-year-old woman and 39-year-old man drowned at the park and they were also Indians.

Assistant Chief for Davis police, Dee Gregory, said that the park has been closed the Falls Swimming hole following the drownings.

The swimming hole, diving board and slide usually ends on October 1.

