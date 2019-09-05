Home World

UK plans another vote to push for snap election

The move comes after the House of Commons rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan for a snap election on October 15 in a vote.

Published: 05th September 2019 08:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

UK PM Boris Johnson

UK PM Boris Johnson (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: The UK government said on Thursday that the members of parliament will get another chance to vote for an early election on Monday.

The move comes after the House of Commons rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan for a snap election on October 15 in a vote on Wednesday.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell said Labour Party wanted an election, but its priority was stopping a no-deal Brexit.

The day after the parliamentarians rejected the first attempt to call a snap poll, UK Cabinet Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg told them he would put forward a "motion relating to an early parliamentary election" to be voted on Monday evening.

Johnson wants an election on October 15 in order to stick to the Brexit deadline of October 31.

Rees-Mogg refused to answer questions on the exact nature of this motion, which will only be known when it is published later.

The nature of the motion may affect whether it is successful or not because it may have to go through various stages of the Parliament process.

The government failed in its bid to call an election despite winning a vote in the House of Commons, because it was made under a 2011 law that requires the support of two-thirds of members of parliament.

There is speculation that ministers could try to force an election via an alternative route, for example by introducing a short piece of legislation that would only require a simple majority of parliamentarians to pass.

Johnson called the election after the parliamentarians approved a bill that could undermine his threat to leave the European Union without agreeing exit terms.

The main opposition Labour Party abstained in Wednesday's vote, saying it would not support an election until the bill blocking a "no deal" Brexit was approved.

The bill is currently being debated in the un-elected upper House of Lords but is expected to become law by Monday.

