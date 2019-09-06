Home World

Pakistani man charged for molesting Indian minor in Dubai

The CCTV footage showed the defendant heading to the fifth floor to drop a package. But he changed his way and followed the victim without delivering it.

Published: 06th September 2019 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual assault, harassment, graphic, vijesh

For representational purposes

By IANS

DUBAI: A court here charged a Pakistani man for molesting a 12-year-old Indian girl inside a residential building's elevator, a media report said.

Prosecutors at the Dubai Court of First Instance on Thursday accused the 35-year-old Pakistani delivery worker of inappropriately touching the minor girl on June 16 while on his way to drop a package, the Khaleej Times reported.

The man has however, denied the accusation.

During the investigation, a 34-year-old Indian woman said the girl came to her house for their usual private tutorial session in mathematics.

"She had to go back to her place to bring some papers she had forgotten. However, when she came back, she looked pale and she was crying and shaking."

The girl then told her how a man walked inside the lift and groped her while asking about a certain address.

The woman requested a neighbour to check the surveillance cameras in the security guard's room after which she told the girl's mother about the incident.

The CCTV footage showed the defendant heading to the fifth floor to drop a package. But he changed his way and followed the victim without delivering it.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp