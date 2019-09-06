Home World

SEE PICS: Princess Charlotte 'very excited' about first day of school, says dad Prince William

News broke in May that she would join George at Thomas's Battersea, which is about three miles from the royal family's home.

Published: 06th September 2019 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

PrincessCharlotte-school

Britain's Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London, on 5 September 2019. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Proud father alert! Prince William recently revealed that Princess Charlotte is happy to be starting school.

"First day! Very excited," the Duke of Cambridge told headteacher Helen Haslem of Thomas's Battersea while walking his 4-year-old daughter and Prince George (6), reported Us Weekly.

The royal siblings, who wore navy and red uniforms, posed for an adorable picture together. The sweet picture features the brother-sister duo smiling together in their uniforms.

(Photo | AP)

Kensington Palace shared the happy picture on its handle, writing, "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a photograph of Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning. The photo was taken shortly before Their Royal Highnesses left for Thomas's Battersea."

A number of other pictures and videos showed their parents carrying their matching backpacks.

Last month, Kensington Palace told Us Weekly in a statement about the little munchkin's school plans.

Britain's Princess Charlotte, left, with her brother Prince George and their parents Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London, on 5 September 2019. (Photo | AP)

"Princess Charlotte will be attending Thomas's Battersea starting next Thursday, September 5. Kate and William will be by her side for her first day of school. There will be unofficial school portraits from Charlotte and George's first day," the statement read.

News broke in May that she would join George at Thomas's Battersea, which is about three miles from the royal family's home.

(Photo | AP)

"We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas's Battersea," Simon O'Malley, headmaster at the school, said in a statement at that time.

William and Kate are also proud parents to 16-month-old Prince Louis.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prince William kate middleton Princess Charlotte Prince George
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp