SEE PICS: Princess Charlotte 'very excited' about first day of school, says dad Prince William

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Proud father alert! Prince William recently revealed that Princess Charlotte is happy to be starting school.

"First day! Very excited," the Duke of Cambridge told headteacher Helen Haslem of Thomas's Battersea while walking his 4-year-old daughter and Prince George (6), reported Us Weekly.

The royal siblings, who wore navy and red uniforms, posed for an adorable picture together. The sweet picture features the brother-sister duo smiling together in their uniforms.

(Photo | AP)

Kensington Palace shared the happy picture on its handle, writing, "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a photograph of Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning. The photo was taken shortly before Their Royal Highnesses left for Thomas's Battersea."

A number of other pictures and videos showed their parents carrying their matching backpacks.

Last month, Kensington Palace told Us Weekly in a statement about the little munchkin's school plans.

Britain's Princess Charlotte, left, with her brother Prince George and their parents Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London, on 5 September 2019. (Photo | AP)

"Princess Charlotte will be attending Thomas's Battersea starting next Thursday, September 5. Kate and William will be by her side for her first day of school. There will be unofficial school portraits from Charlotte and George's first day," the statement read.

News broke in May that she would join George at Thomas's Battersea, which is about three miles from the royal family's home.

(Photo | AP)

"We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas's Battersea," Simon O'Malley, headmaster at the school, said in a statement at that time.

William and Kate are also proud parents to 16-month-old Prince Louis.