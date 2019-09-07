Home World

Bhutanese PM Lotay Tshering lauds ISRO's hard work for Chandryaan 2

The Vikram Lander successfully separated from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter on September 2. The Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon in its existing orbit.

Published: 07th September 2019 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Lotay Tshering

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering (Photo | Facebook)

By ANI

THIMPHU: Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on Saturday lauded Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for their courage and hard work on Chandrayaan-2, and said that he has no doubt the space agency would accomplish the lunar mission in the future.

"We are proud of India and its scientists today. Chandrayaan-2 saw some challenges last minute but the courage and hard work you have shown are historical. Knowing Prime Minister @narendramodi, I have no doubt he and his ISRO team will make it happen one day," Tshering wrote on Twitter.

The communication with Vikram lander was lost earlier today, moments before its planned landing on the south pole region of the Moon. ISRO chairman K Sivan announced that communication with the lander was lost at 2.1 km from the lunar surface.

After revolving around the Earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the craft began its journey to the moon on August 14. The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22. 

In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed ISRO's scientists saying that they live for the country and irrespective of setbacks the country's resolve to reach the moon has strengthened more. 

