Home World

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives in Islamabad for trilateral meet on Afghanistan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi received Wang at the Noor Khan Airbase.

Published: 07th September 2019 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Chinese Minister of Foreign affairs Wang Yi (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Islamabad on Saturday to attend the China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Dialogue and hold bilateral talks with the Pakistani leadership.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi received Wang at the Noor Khan Airbase.

The trilateral forum will help improve the environment of peace and security in Afghanistan by opening the doors of economic activity and trade, Qureshi told the media at the airbase.

"Afghanistan can also benefit from the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and Gwadar port," said Qureshi.

ALSO READ | Pakistan to host trilateral meet on Afghan peace deal

He said peace and development in Afghanistan was important for peace in the region.

While Wang will lead the Chinese delegation at the meet, Afghan will be represented by Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani. Qureshi will chair the dialogue sessions.

The dialogue was first held in Beijing in 2017, followed by the second meet in Kabul in December 2018.

The dialogue will focus on political relations, Afghanistan peace process, security cooperation and counter terrorism measures.

This year, the meet is being held at a time when the US is finalising a peace agreement with the Taliban militants to pull out American troops from Afghanistan.

The US seeks the Taliban guarantee they will not allow Afghanistan to become a haven from which extremist groups launch global attacks.

On Thursday, US negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad returned to Qatar for further talks with the Taliban as he fine-tunes a deal on withdrawing troops, the State Department said.

"Ambassador Khalilzad has returned to Doha to continue talks," a State Department spokesperson said, signalling that the two sides were working on a possible peace deal.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wang Yi trilateral meet Afghanistan
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp