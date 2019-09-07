Pakistan to host trilateral meet on Afghan peace deal

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will on Saturday host a key trilateral meeting involving China and Afghanistan to discuss "peace process and security cooperation".

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is set to host Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani amid reports of an imminent peace accord between the US and Afghan Taliban after months of negotiations, reports The Express Tribune.

According to informed sources, the meeting will provide Pakistan an opportunity to share its perspective with both China and Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi will try to convince his Afghan counterpart that Pakistan has no interest except seeking sustainable peace in Afghanistan, The Express Tribune quoted the sources as saying.

An official handout issued by the Foreign Office said: "The agenda of the dialogue focuses on political relations and the peace process, security cooperation and counter-terrorism, and development cooperation and connectivity."

China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Dialogue was established in 2017 as a means of trilateral cooperation on issues of mutual interest and with a particular focus on cooperation in economic development and peace and security, the statement added.

The first meeting of the dialogue was held in Beijing in 2017 and the second in Kabul in December 2018.