At least 1,000 cases of dengue confirmed in Nepal's Chitwan, awareness programmes launched

There has been an extraordinary rise in the number of dengue cases across the landlocked country, doctors have suggested keeping the environment clean as a preventive measure. 

dengue, malaria, mosquito

Image of anti-dengue fogging for representation purpose. (File | EPS)

By ANI

CHITWAN: Nepal has begun large-scale awareness campaigns to deal with the dengue outbreak in Chitwan District after nearly 1,000 people were infected last month.

Campaigns are underway to destroy mosquitoes in cooperation with local-level authorities and reform committees. Similarly, social organisations have also initiated awareness campaigns and rallies to combat the infection, The Himalayan Time reported.

''As many as 2,892 people had visited various hospitals in the district for treatment. Of them, 1,036 were found infected with dengue,'' said Vector Control Inspector Ram KC of District Health Office Chitwan.

"Dengue was detected in people living in urban areas and dense settlement and as many as 800 people were found infected with dengue in Bharatpur Metropolitan City alone," District Health Office added.

Bharatpur Hospital senior physician Dr Bhojraj Adhikari said mosquitoes responsible for dengue outbreak were more common in city areas as compared to rural areas.

There has been an extraordinary rise in the number of dengue cases across the landlocked country. Doctors have suggested keeping the environment clean as a preventive measure. 

