Bangladeshi PhD student shot dead in US

By IANS

DHAKA: A Bangladeshi PhD student was shot dead at a gas station where he was working as a clerk in the US state of Louisiana, the media reported on Sunday.

The victim, Md Firoz-Ul-Amin Real, 29, was a student at the Louisiana State University, reports bdnews24.

Detectives responded to a shooting that occurred at 3.30 a.m. on Saturday at the Mr Lucky's Valero Gas Station in East Baton Rouge, the police said in a statement.

A man entered the building and shot Firoz before robbing the store.

Firoz was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement added.

Before moving to the US, the victim had graduated from Jahangirnagar University in Bangladesh, according to his LinkedIn page.

He was working under Golden G. Richard III, a professor who specialises in digital forensics, memory forensics, reverse engineering, malware analysis, and operating systems, Louisiana's news channel WAFB9 reported.