Home World

Bosnian capital holds first pride parade amid heavy security

Using sniffer dogs and metal barriers, more than 1,000 police deployed along the route where hundreds of participants marched, singing and waving rainbow flags.

Published: 08th September 2019 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Participant blows a whistle during the country's first ever LGBT pride parade in downtown Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina.(Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SARAJEVO: Bosnia's capital, Sarajevo, held its first LGBT pride parade Sunday without incidents but amid heavy security to prevent violence from extremist groups, as opponents of the event held a counter-rally.

Using sniffer dogs and metal barriers, more than 1,000 police deployed along the route where hundreds of participants marched, singing and waving rainbow flags.

The colorful crowd held a huge pink banner with the pride's logo "Ima Izac!" which roughly translates as "Coming out." Cheerful participants blew whistles as they marched on a sunny day to the rhythm of drums while many people waved back from balconies and windows.

One of the organizers, Lejla Huremagic, told the gathering that the pride's message is one of solidarity and support for a society without the violence and discrimination that she said Bosnia's LGBT people are facing.

"If there was no violence I wouldn't be here today," she said in a speech. "This gives us strength and faith that prejudice against us will start to wane and that it will become better for all of us."

Huremagic added defiantly that "we are here, we exist ... we have the courage to fight for our lives."

About a mile away, dozens of followers of a conservative Islamic group earlier held a rally against the parade. They described the pride march as a "sin" and "humiliation" for Sarajevo, symbolically holding a prayer at the end of the protest.

"They want to bring this into our streets, our squares — among our children," Sanin Musa, Islamic theologian and chairman of the "Iskorak" group behind the event, said. "We want to fight against this, we are fighting against their LGBT way of life, which is being introduced into our schools, our homes, our universities. "

Extremists and hooligans in the past have attacked two queer events in Sarajevo, predominantly a Muslim city, fueling fears of violence ahead of this event. Bosnia remains deeply conservative, and Sarajevo is the last capital in the Balkans to hold a pride event.

U.S. and other Western ambassadors joined Sunday's march, along with local officials and activists from the region. The event was widely seen as a test for Bosnia which is seeking to move away from its wartime past toward membership in the European Union.

"Everyone who faces discrimination must support all the others in the same position," said 45-year-old Lejla Mijovic, an economic from Sarajevo. "We are all discriminated against in one way or another. That is why I walk today."

Members of Bosnia's embattled LGBT community have complained they face widespread harassment and attacks that are rarely prosecuted.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LGBT pride parade Sarajevo LGBT
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp