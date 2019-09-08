Man arrested for vandalising New York City's Charging Bull statue

Home World

According to the police, a 42-year-old man from Texas attacked the statue on Saturday and left dents and a hole on the bull's right horn, reports Xinhua news agency.

Tourists pose next to the 'Charging Bull' statue, sometimes called the Wall Street Bull, a 3,200 kg (7,000 pound) bronze sculpture by Arturo Di Modica, which symbolize aggressive financial optimism and prosperity, in New York. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW YORK: A man was arrested for vandalising the iconic Wall Street Charging Bull statue here with an object resembling a banjo.

The man was arrested shortly after the incident and was charged with criminal mischief, criminal possession of a weapon and disorderly conduct.

It is not the first time that the statue has been vandalized.

Blue paint was dumped on it in 2008 and 2017.

The Wall Street Charging Bull was installed in 1989 and has become a hot tourist attraction ever since.

It is also regarded a symbol of the New York Stock Exchange that sits only a block away.

