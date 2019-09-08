S-400 systems will be delivered to India within 18-19 months, says Russia
India had signed a USD 5.43-billion deal with Russia for the purchase of five S-400 systems during the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit in New Delhi on October 5, 2018.
YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (Sakhalin Island): Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov on Sunday said S-400 air defence missile systems will be delivered to India in strict accordance with the schedule.
"The advance payment has been received and everything will be delivered in strict accordance with the schedule, within about 18-19 months," Borisov told state-owned broadcaster Rossiya-1.
Last month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was in Moscow to meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to discuss ways to further advance bilateral cooperation.
