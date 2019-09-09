Home World

Audio-visual premiere on Gandhi's favourite songs held in South Africa

Observing Gandhi's 150th anniversary, several events have been held in South Africa, including rallies, cultural programmes and exhibition, to spread his message of peace.

Published: 09th September 2019 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: An audio-visual extravaganza to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi was premiered here to spread the message of peace through his favourite songs.

The premiere held at the University of Witwatersrand's Great Hall on Saturday was lauded by the South Africans.

"This was a deliberate strategy to appeal to youth as we send out the universal message of peace and the values that Gandhi ji espoused, but we have found that even older people in the audience enjoyed the show," said Bharghav Purohit from the music composer duo Bhargav-Kedar.

Jeevan Ramjee, who takes care of the Hall, said: "This is such an amazing show that it needs to have a performance at our Gandhi Hall in Lenasia".

During the programme, an exhibition of 19 huge panels recalling highlights of Gandhi's life and promoting Gujarat as a tourist destination was also organised.

"We are delighted with the response here in Johannesburg and are currently negotiating several global venues to take the show there, said curator Varun Sutaria, who put together the programme with assistance from local events coordinator Anil Rambaran.

Gandhi, who was born in 1969, spent 21 years in South Africa before returning to India in 1915.

Immediately upon arriving in South Africa, Gandhi faced discrimination because of his skin colour and heritage, like all people of colour and that is when he developed his political views, ethics and politics.

This year the entire world is observing the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi.

Several events have been held in South Africa alone, including rallies, cultural programmes and exhibition, to spread his message of peace.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahatma Gandhi Gandhi 150th anniversary South Africa Gandhi ceremony
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp