Christian youth tortured to death by Pakistan police

By IANS

LAHORE: A Christian youth, identified as Amir Masih, was tortured to death by Lahore police, the family of the youth alleged on Monday.

Masih's family said that he was killed in police custody and demanded an investigation into the case.

According to the post-mortem report, torture marks were visible on Masih's body, including his hands, feet and back. His ribs were also broken in police custody.

Six policemen have been booked for torturing the youth and five of them have been arrested.

Pakistani media managed to obtain the footage of the incident and the video was aired on various news channels. In the video, two policemen are seen dragging Masih into a hospital. Later, the policemen are seen bringing Masih out of the hospital in a wheelchair and putting him in a cab.

Police had arrested Masih on the charge of committing a minor crime.

This incident took place less than a week after the death of Salahuddin Ayubbi, a mentally challenged man who was tortured to death by policemen for stealing from an ATM.