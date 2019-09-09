Home World

Lets give new Andhra government time on Amaravati project: Singapore Foreign Affairs minister

The Singapore consortium companies, developing the plan for the capital city, informed Balakrishnan that they will wait for the decisions of the new Andhra government.

Published: 09th September 2019 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Singapore Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vivian Balakrishnan

Singapore Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vivian Balakrishnan (Photo | AP)

By PTI

 

SINGAPORE: Singapore Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Monday said the new Andhra Pradesh government is reviewing the master plan for capital city Amaravati, which was developed by a Singapore-based consortium, and it must be given time for doing so.

At the question-answer round of the India, Singapore: The Next Phase of Strategic Partnership session, international lawyer Tommy Kooh asked whether the much-touted Amaravati project was dead? After Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated in 2014, the then ruling Telugu Desam Party zeroed in on Krishna and Guntur districts for the state capital, naming it Amaravati, as the former state capital was part of newly formed Telangana.

However, five years on, Amaravati city is yet to be formally notified. Amaravati still remains a cluster of 25 revenue villages even as dark clouds loom over the capital city's development.

Responding to Kooh, Balakrishnan said, "There is a new state government in Andhra Pradesh, formed on May 30. All governments are entitled to review their plans. The Singapore consortium companies have informed me that they will wait for the decisions of the new Andhra government." In 2014, the then Andhra government had sought Singapore's help in creating the master plan for Amaravati.

A consortium of Ascendas-Singbridge and Sembcorp corporation was awarded through a competitive Swiss challenge to form a joint venture with the Andhra government to master develop the capital using green and sustainable solutions.

Balakrishnan, an Indian-origin leader in Singapore, clarified that no Singapore government grants or subsidies were made for the Amaravati project, calling it a complete "private sector, commercial decision". On the delay in finalisation of the project, the minister said, "In all commercial activities, political and regulatory risks need to be taken into account.

It is also the prerogative of the local governments to adjust their plans and priorities from time to time. "I would also submit that the government need to consider the signal they send to investors. In case of Singapore, we remained a highly competitive economy because we have provided for the long term a stable and predictable environment for investors both local and foreign. Let's give time to the new government in Andhra on the Amaravati capital city project," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Singapore Foreign Affairs Amaravati Singapore aid Andhra Pradesh Singapore help Vivian Balakrishnan Tommy Kooh
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp